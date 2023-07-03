Phish Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Zach Monteiro July 3rd, 2023 - 4:37 PM

Vermont-based rock band Phish has recently announced more dates for their upcoming fall tour. This announcement comes on top of the tour dates the band had previously announced regarding the August and September dates.

Ahead of their newest announcement, the band had previously made known that their shows for the Summer and Fall would take place over the course of three days per stop on the tour. According to BrooklynVegan, Phish will be performing in places such as the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, New York and even an entire week’s worth of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Phish’s latest announcement shares their tour dates for October, citing the three stops the band will be making throughout the month. The first stop in October is from the 6th through the 8th in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena. From there, Phish will be performing on the 10th and 11th in Dayton, Ohio at the Wright State University Nutter Center. Finally, Phish will then have three shows from the 13th through the 15th in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center.

Phish has a full Summer and Fall ahead of them, with their tickets being obtainable through lottery requests on their website. Phish’s current tour dates can be found below:

JULY

11 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

12 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

14 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

15 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

16 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

18 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

19 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

21 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

22 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

23 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

25 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

26 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

28 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

29 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

30 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

AUGUST

1 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

4 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

5 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

2 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

3 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

OCTOBER

6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10 – Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center

11 – Dayton, OH- Wright State University Nutter Center

13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

