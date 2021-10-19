2 injured 1 dead After Unrelated Incidents During Phish Concert In San Francisco

Home News Skyler Graham October 19th, 2021 - 6:44 PM

As concerts begin again, physical safety is a concern — and not just to prevent people from contracting viruses. At a Phish concert in San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 17, two people were injured and one died from two separate falls at the venue.

According to an article in Stereogum, the first accident occurred around 8:55 PM — during the band’s first set — as that was when police were first alerted of someone needing medical assistance.

Concert attendees recalled hearing a tremendous thud, so loud they questioned if it could be an earthquake. The police suspect that there was no foul play involved in the death, but the investigation is still ongoing. Several attendees acknowledged the danger of crowds at such a height and the lack of protection in the arena:

“He had gone over the clear plastic barrier which was no higher than, I guess, maybe your knees,” one attendee told KPIX 5. “They weren’t really designed for an event where everyone is up and dancing and there’s a whole lot of drug use,” another said.

This show was only the third in Phish’s Fall 2021 tour of the West Coast, which began on Oct. 15 in Sacramento and will end on Oct. 31 in Las Vegas. They performed a more extensive summer tour, though, which began on July 28 in Arkansas and ended on Sep. 5 in Colorado. They will close out their busy year by performing at Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve.