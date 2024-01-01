Billie Joe Armstrong Changes Lyrics To Green Day’s “American Idiot” During New Year’s Rockin Eve Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2024 - 11:50 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to consequence.net, rock band Green Day have perviously made points to avoid making political music by saying: “takes those special, inspired moments” to write songs about political issues and the band felt that their nationally televised appearance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve was a big moment because frontman Billie Joe Armstrong changed the lyrics to “American Idiot by saying: “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

“With political songs, it takes a lot of heart to do that, and I think if you keep doing it for the sake of doing it just because you’re angry, then you take the heart out of it,” Armstrong explained in a recent interview with 102.1 the Edge. “Then it just becomes part of what everyone is complaining about.” said Armstrong.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyrics in “American Idiot” to sing, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” during the band’s performance on Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. pic.twitter.com/eclNR7D83s — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 1, 2024

Green Day’s upcoming album Saviors, will include political songs including the lead single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” Saviors is due on January 19 and the band is also set to hit the road for the Saviors Tour with support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.