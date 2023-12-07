Green Day Share Energetic New Single & Video “Dilemma”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 7th, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to pitchfork.com, rock band Green Day have shared the song “Dilemma,” which is the third preview from the band’s upcoming album Saviors. The single comes along with a music video directed by Ryan Baxley and the video begins in black and white and ends in color, while Green Day’s singer Billie Joe Armstrong continues to heavily drink during the band’s show.

As for the music, “Dilemma” is a stunning piece of work by how the instrumentation brings Green Day‘s classic rock and punk vibe while Armstrong harmonically sings out the lyrics with strong emotions. “Dilemma” just shows how much the band has grown musically and their fans will be amazed with how Green Day are still able to shake people’s veins with their powerful talent.

In the following statement Armstrong shares his thought about the latest song: “‘Dilemma’ was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me. We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

“Dilemma” follows the singles “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Look Ma, No Brains!” Saviors will be out on January 19 and beginning in May 2024, Green Day will go on a huge tour in support of Saviors.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi