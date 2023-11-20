Green Day Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming New Album Saviors

Home News James Reed November 20th, 2023 - 6:19 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Green Day have confirmed the track list for their forthcoming album ‘Saviors’. The rock trio announced their 14th studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, last month. It is set to be released on January 19, 2024 via Reprise/Warner and has so far been preceded by the singles ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’

Green Day will be going on a lengthy summer tour next year in support of the album with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas, while also celebrating 30 years of their classic 1994 album Dookie and 20 years of 2004’s American Idiot. The band will also be performing at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park 2024 alongside Queens Of The Stone Age and Avenged Sevenfold.

Now, with the album releasing in late January next year, Green Day has revealed the names of all the songs that will be on the new record, split into Side A and Side B.

Saviors Track List

SIDE A

1. ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’

2. ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’

3. ‘Bobby Sox’

4. ‘One Eyed Bastard’

5. ‘Dilemma’

6. ‘1981’

7. ‘Goodnight Adeline’

SIDE B

8. ‘Coma City’

9. ‘Corvette Summer’

10. ‘Suzie Chapstick’

11. ‘Strange Days Are Here to Stay’

12. ‘Living In The ’20s’

13. ‘Father To A Son’

14. ‘Saviors’

15. ‘Fancy Sauce’