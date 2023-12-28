Miley Cyrus Covers Journey’s “Faithfully”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 28th, 2023 - 2:36 PM

According to nme.com, artist Miley Cyrus has shared a video of her covering Journey‘s smash hit “Faithfully” an intimate show at the Chateau Marmont. The singer’s rendition of the rock ballad was performed as part of an intimate friends and family performance at the West Hollywood legendary hotel for the holiday season. To share the magical moment Cyrus posted a black and white video posted by Cyrus herself on her official X page, where the singer is seen performing in front of a lit up Christmas tree.

The artist also joked around by saying: “Dave Grohl is coming out of the Christmas tree for the drums” after the first verse and “You know the words to this one – there are none. It’s ‘woah,’” before diving into the chorus.

Faithfully: Live From Chateau Marmont pic.twitter.com/VHXseiUZxN — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 27, 2023

This is not the first time Cyrus has held a small performance at the Chateau Marmont because last month the singer finally gave her smash hit “Flowers” its live debut at a private performance in the hotel. Cyrus also performed the Grammy nominated track backed by a modest piano accompaniment before an intimate crowd in a dimly lit room at the famed hotel on October 21. She also debut an untitled new track during the performance as well.