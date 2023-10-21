Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Team Up on New Version of “Wrecking Ball”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 21st, 2023 - 11:43 AM

“I came in like a wrecking ball”

Also, this new song collaboration between Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, who have made a new version of “Wrecking Ball. “

Phenomenal country singer Dolly Parton is known for her hits like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” which have rocked the pop and country audiences for years.

Her goddaughter Miley Cyrus is a prominent name in the pop scene for her history on Disney Channel. For also her records hits like “Angles Like You” and “Wrecking Ball.”

The renewed single by both Parton and Cyrus feels like a stripped-back version of Cyrus’ original version with an excellent electric guitar and both singers’ unique vocals.

According to Consequence Sound, “When the song reaches its grand conclusion, the two throw in a last-second interpolation of Parton’s hit, “I Will Always Love You,” singing one round of that song’s iconic hook before finally landing on a sweet, major chord resolution.”