Grimes Supports Miley Cyrus’ Commentary On Touring: “I Have No Idea How To Ever Approach Tour Again”

Tiffany Cheng August 30th, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Like many before and after her generation of pop artists, Miley Cyrus has been one of the most successful and versatile ones still to this day. Despite having accumulated fame from a younger age and been on numerous tours from her previous discography, Cyrus has recently admitted her feelings about touring.

Since her hiatus, the Nashville-born singer has been conflicted about whether or not she would take on the demands of touring again. In her response, Cyrus commented, “it [touring] isn’t healthy for me.” Being as straightforward as possible, the singer has taken measures for her health. According to Will Richards of NME, he reported another comment made by Cyrus. She also said, “what people don’t really understand about touring” is that “the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life.” Cyrus’s implicit comparison in discussing how a concert is her life already reveals how touring has cost most, if not all, her entire existence.

In response Miley Cyrus’s comment on touring, pop artist Grimes has supported the former with immense support.

The latter tweeted: “If u exist entirely for the pleasure of others there is nothing left of you.”

Cyrus’s comment speaks much about her personal experience with touring, but her comment is nowhere close to allowing her to have feelings of relief. She feels guilty in the face of fans who desperately anticipate her performances. However, the pop singer makes it very clear that touring has affected her negatively. “[…] it [touring] erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

Photo Credit: April Siese