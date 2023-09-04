Miley Cyrus Says She “Didn’t Make A Dime” From 2014’s Bangerz Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2023 - 4:04 PM

According to nme.com, artist Miley Cyrus has mentioned that she “didn’t make a dime” from her 2014 Bangerz Tour because of the big on stage props and more.

The artist spent her own money on the Outlandish Tour, which saw Cyrus on the stage every night by sliding down a giant replica of her tongue that was poking out of the side of a mouth.

Although the tour ended up earning $62.9million, the singer did not receive any profit from the tour. The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column has reported that Cyrus said: “It was an investment in myself. A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one wanted to support me in making these items.”

The songwriter continues with: “I didn’t make a dime on this tour because I wanted it to be excellent, and when everyone kept saying ‘Why are you doing this? You are going to do, like, a hundred shows and you are not going to make any money? I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself. I paid for it all to make it exactly what I and the fans deserved.”

Speaking in a Used To Be Young interview series for TikTok on August 27, and the pop star opened up about the various reasons she finds that aspect of being a music artist so challenging.

It was confirmed in May that Cyrus would be taking a hiatus from touring by sharing that “Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love.”

The mixed response from fans prompted the artist to clear up the misinterpretation on social media bywriting: “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever.”

Elaborating further in the new interview clip, Cyrus shared that “what people don’t really understand about touring” is that “the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life.”

Cyrus adds: “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

The singer concluded with “Having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being ‘subject’ and ‘observer’, isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”