Hayley Williams Shares Health Update, Says Paramore Has Returned To The Studio

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to brooklynvegan.com, singer Hayley Williams has given an update regarding her health after Paramore were forced to cancel several shows due to Williams’s lung infection and now Paramore’s lead singer has mentioned that the band are back in the studio.

“I don’t cough all day and night anymore” and “I’m just happy to to be resting more.” Williams say, but also adds that unfortunately her “stomach is still fucked from 10 kinds of medication.”

The singer also mentions that “Zac and Taylor and I also just want to get back to making things. We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process. For me, when we get into this mode it always feels nice to disappear in a way.”

Williams also wrote about how the TV she’s been watching and once again becoming “chronically online” after spending time away from social media for a while.

“I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person (never cried so much or stared blankly across my living room for longer after a movie was over)… but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone… to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, DISGUSTING.”

The artist adds: “After successfully divorcing myself from social media for quite a long time–I have become, once again, chronically online. Anyone else know this pain? For me, it always starts out sweet. I love to see photos or random anecdotes from people who’ve come out to our shows… I love the stupid inside jokes and even the sticky parasocial connection.”

The singer concludes with: “And when I am not para-lurking, I am watching dog videos or watching people I don’t know organize their shit. But I also see lots of news, especially from back home. It’s literally always sad or rage-inducing. Never positive. Depressing. Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I’m hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines.”