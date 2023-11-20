Paramore Live Debut “Thick Skull” During Auckland Show

Home News James Reed November 20th, 2023 - 5:40 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Back in February, Paramore shared This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s After Laughter. The broad record was mostly upbeat, giving post-punk vibes with “C’est Comme Ça” and dream pop with “Crave.” On Saturday night in New Zealand, the band gave a live debut to “Thick Skull.”

They performed this at the Spark Arena in Auckland, with an emotional closer of This Is Why halfway through their set. Watch footage below.

“Thick Skull” opens up with instrumentals followed by morbid lyrics. “Only I know where all the bodies are buried // Thought by now I’d find ’em just a little less scary // Might get easier but you don’t get used to it”. There is a theme of learning the same lesson repeatedly; its unknown what that lesson is, but many can relate. “Hit over the head, epiphany // Over my head, repeatedly // Thick skull never did nothing for me // Same lesson again? Come on, give it to me // Give it to me, give it to me, give it to me”. The instrumental takes hold for a bit, then Williams sings again. “Come on out with your hands up // Come on out with your hands up”. It seems that the protagonist of the song is in trouble. The last verse confirms this. “I pick ’em up (give it to me, give it to me) // And now my fingers are bleeding (give it to me) // And it looks like I’m caught red-handed.

