Oasis Shares Colorful New Video For “Acquiesce”

The band Oasis recently shared a new lyric video and the song “Acquiesce”. Be sure to check it out below!
NME states on the subject, “The song will appear on the 25th anniversary reissue of the Manchester band’s 1998 B-sides collection ‘The Masterplan’, which is due for release in various new formats on November 3 . Arriving today (September 22), the official visuals for ‘Acquiesce’ combine archive performance footage of Oasis with vintage, ’90s-inspired imagery. The lyrics, meanwhile, play out onscreen and on an old-school TV set. Originally released back in 1998, ‘The Masterplan’ contains singles from Oasis’ first three albums, ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995), and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997). The compilation charted at Number Two in the UK Official Album Chart and sold almost 122,000 copies in its first week of release. It’s since gone on to be triple platinum and has sold over three million copies worldwide.”
The album being released on November 3, 2023. It should be absolutely amazing and this new video for the song “Acquiesce” just proves that further. Be sure to check it out below. You won’t want to miss it. The video has a beautiful vintage feel to it and the song works so well with it. Starting off with a vintage TV showing crowds and fans it zooms out and you see a colorful city and the effects are amazing. Be sure to listen and watch this amazing new video right below!