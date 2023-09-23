Oasis Shares Colorful New Video For “Acquiesce”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 23rd, 2023 - 4:11 PM

The band Oasis recently shared a new lyric video and the song “Acquiesce”. Be sure to check it out below!

NME states on the subject, “The song will appear on the 25th anniversary reissue of the Manchester band’s 1998 B-sides collection ‘The Masterplan’, which is due for release in various new formats on November 3 . Arriving today (September 22), the official visuals for ‘Acquiesce’ combine archive performance footage of Oasis with vintage, ’90s-inspired imagery. The lyrics, meanwhile, play out onscreen and on an old-school TV set. Originally released back in 1998, ‘The Masterplan’ contains singles from Oasis’ first three albums, ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995), and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997). The compilation charted at Number Two in the UK Official Album Chart and sold almost 122,000 copies in its first week of release. It’s since gone on to be triple platinum and has sold over three million copies worldwide.”