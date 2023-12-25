The Lumineers Share New Video For Cover Of “Deck the Halls”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2023 - 8:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Folk band The Lumineers have shared their cover of “Deck the Halls” just in time for the holiday season. The band recorded the beautifully arresting version of the traditional carol while touring in Argentina this Fall. The proceeds from streaming and downloading the single will go to Backline, which works to connect music industry professionals and their families with a trusted network of mental health and wellness providers.

In the press release The Lumineers’s Wesley Schultz shared his happiness with the band’s latest tune: “We are happy to release ‘Deck The Halls’ for the holidays. Maybe it’s the idea of soft winter snow gently falling quieting the streets and neighborhoods, or the short days where the sun barely rises above the horizon, we always seem to arrange and record the most barebones versions of holiday songs. Someday we’re going to release the saddest Christmas album ever! In seriousness, we are grateful to partner with Backline. They are doing very important work”

With 24 number one hits across a range of radio formats, The Lumineers have quickly risen to the ranks of the world’s most beloved bands of any genre. Having started out in small clubs and open mics the band has become a touring juggernaut by selling out arenas throughout the world. The band first entered the international stage in 2012 with their breakthrough song “Ho Hey,” which the first single from their self titled debut.

Backline is a nonprofit that provides mental health and wellness resources to music industry professionals and their families. The company fills the gap between the community that makes the music happen and the resources they need to thrive both on and off the road. Life in this industry can be challenging and Backline provides a safe, private and immediate place to go for help. More information can be found at www.backline.care or @backline.care.

