Dee Snider On Spotify CEO Daniel Ek: “He Should Be Taken Out & Shot”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 21st, 2023 - 12:14 PM

According to consequence.net, Twisted Sister’s lead singer Dee Snider has expressed his thoughts about Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek. Snider went on by saying that the executive of the streaming platform “should be taken out and shot” for unfairly compensating artists. Spotify has gone under fire in recent years for multiple reasons, including the platform’s profit sharing breakdown and decision to host controversial content such as Joe Rogan’s podcast. Snider’s thoughts are more from the former grievance, with the singer ripping Ek in a new interview with the YouTube podcast The Jeremy White Show.

“That guy from Spotify, I wanna tell you, he should be taken out and shot. When he heard that artists were complaining about how little we get paid, his response was ‘make more music,’ like we’re producing cans of Coke. Just increase the production. [It is insulting and belittling.” said Snider.

Although Snider‘s words were harsh, his general statement follows many artists who feel like they are being ignored by Spotify. Snider also mentioned that Spotify nets him next to nothing and unlike music licensing, Twisted Sister’s hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” continues to bring in the big money.

“For me, it’s licensing. The licensing is the last godsend, the last oasis where you can actually make some money. Steven Spielberg chooses ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ for the finale of Ready Player One. Thank you, God, ’cause I’m not getting anything from Spotify.” said Snider.

Snider’s initial thoughts was referring to a 2020 interview where Ek stated: “You can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough.” Ek’s remarks received instant backlash from artists, including Dream Theater’s drummer Mike Portnoy, who called Ek “a greedy little bitch” on social media.