Dee Snider Approves Democratic Candidate’s Use of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”

August 3rd, 2022 - 11:20 AM

Dee Snider, the former of Twisted Sister, has always been firm in his stance against censorship, even when it goes against his own politics. In remaining consistent, he recently greenlit the use of his band’s landmark hit, “We’re Not Gonna Take,” for a Republican candidate’s campaign in the 2022 Arizona gubernational election.

Whereas Synder was reluctant in giving Kari Lake permission to use his song, he is now thrilled to allow the same for one of her Democratic competitors, Marco Lopez. The Arizona primaries were held yesterday, and the New York Times has projected Lake in the lead for Republicans and Lopez in second place behind Katie Hobbs.

According to Loudwire, Twisted Sister has previously asked that the song not be used by other Republican candidates, whereas Snider approved of its use in Ukraine earlier this year.

