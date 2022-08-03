Dee Snider Approves Democratic Candidate’s Use of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”

Home News Karan Singh August 3rd, 2022 - 11:20 AM

Dee Snider, the former of Twisted Sister, has always been firm in his stance against censorship, even when it goes against his own politics. In remaining consistent, he recently greenlit the use of his band’s landmark hit, “We’re Not Gonna Take,” for a Republican candidate’s campaign in the 2022 Arizona gubernational election.

While I abhor what this ignoramus @KariLake stands for and the she deplorables (yup, Hillary Clinton had it right) she represents, I can NOT legally or morally stop her from using or singing my song. I wrote it for everyone…cherry picking who uses it is censorship. https://t.co/F1rrnhRWNf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 28, 2022

Whereas Synder was reluctant in giving Kari Lake permission to use his song, he is now thrilled to allow the same for one of her Democratic competitors, Marco Lopez. The Arizona primaries were held yesterday, and the New York Times has projected Lake in the lead for Republicans and Lopez in second place behind Katie Hobbs.

Now THIS guy can use @TwistedSisterNY “We’re Gonna Take It” with my blessing! Go get ’em Marco!! https://t.co/gy64IbfN2N — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) August 2, 2022

According to Loudwire, Twisted Sister has previously asked that the song not be used by other Republican candidates, whereas Snider approved of its use in Ukraine earlier this year.