Paul Stanley Clarifies Views on Gender Transition; Dee Snider Comments on San Francisco Pride Parade

Paul Stanley the guitarist and vocalist of the group Kiss has come out regarding a statement he made about gender transition. Stanley the frontman of Kiss made a statement on his Twitter about his thoughts on what he is seeing. He posted his opinion on gender transition on May 1, 2023. The post he made on May 1 led to receiving backlash from others, and criticism for the statement he made on Instagram which on May 4 would clarify the statement he made. The reason for him to clarify what he was saying was due to labeling children’s gender reassignment surgery, “a sad and dangerous fad”. He states in his Instagram post that he did not word it correctly or as one he had thought of, as he says, “I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery”. He further states that he will convey his thoughts or more regarding his statement at another time and place so as to not repeat the same issue that occurred.
When it came to the statement Stanley made at first regarding gender reassignment one artist that commented on it was Dee Snider who is an American singer/songwriter. Snider was the singer and songwriter of Twisted Sister which was a heavy metal band. Back to the comment he made, he says “You know what? There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said @PaulStanleyLive.” Due to his comment and support for the statement made by Stanely, he would post on Facebook on May 5th about what he said. Snider would address what other people online have been saying about it. In his long statement he would state that he is an ally of the LGBTQIA+, and those that are in that community have the right to reject him that shows he is alright with it, and will so continue to support the transgender. To read his statement it can be found on his Facebook account.