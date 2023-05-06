Paul Stanley Clarifies Views on Gender Transition; Dee Snider Comments on San Francisco Pride Parade

Home News Diana Bello May 6th, 2023 - 6:11 PM

Paul Stanley the guitarist and vocalist of the group Kiss has come out regarding a statement he made about gender transition. Stanley the frontman of Kiss made a statement on his Twitter about his thoughts on what he is seeing. He posted his opinion on gender transition on May 1, 2023. The post he made on May 1 led to receiving backlash from others, and criticism for the statement he made on Instagram which on May 4 would clarify the statement he made. The reason for him to clarify what he was saying was due to labeling children’s gender reassignment surgery, “a sad and dangerous fad”. He states in his Instagram post that he did not word it correctly or as one he had thought of, as he says, “I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery”. He further states that he will convey his thoughts or more regarding his statement at another time and place so as to not repeat the same issue that occurred.