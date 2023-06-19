Dee Snider Says “You Don’t Have To Cave, You Don’t Have To Apologize If You Did Nothing Wrong” When Speaking On Recent Paul Stanley Twitter Controversy

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 4:32 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider spoke to to Fox News Digital about refusing to “fold” to cancel culture after the singer voiced his support over KISS’s Paul Stanley‘s controversial comments criticizing gender-affirming healthcare for children.

San Francisco Pride is scheduled to take place on June 24-25 and the event was going to announce Twisted Sister’s song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as the official anthem of the years celebration and Snider had been scheduled to perform.

But those plans quickly came to a halt when Snider shared his support for Stanley’s views that normalizing sex reassignment for children is a sad and dangerous fad.

During the interview on June 17 Snider further explained his thoughts.

“You don’t have to cave, you don’t have to apologize if you did nothing wrong. If you did something wrong, you know? If you did something wrong, you raped a woman, yeah, you gotta do more than apologize, but at the same time, that’s not something you stand strong about. But if you have a position and a belief and people come at you for it, everybody is folding.”

Snider also brought up the fact that drag icon RuPaul supposedly caved in to pressure from some in the LGBTQ community earlier this year.

“The same time my thing was going, RuPaul was apologizing ’cause he said he wouldn’t have trans women on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’. And he apologized and took it back cause they freaked out.”

The singer mentioned that he was confused by RuPaul’s decision to apologize.

“Well what’s wrong with that statement? it’s called the ‘Drag Race’. Dressing in drag is men dressing as women — now we’re accepting that you’re a woman, so a woman dressing as a woman? That’s not a trick.”

When circling back to Stanley‘s apology Snider stated: “People are so quick to apologize when they’ve done nothing wrong. And Paul immediately apologized and he didn’t say anything wrong. You know, and he took back his words, and I won’t do it. I wasn’t kidding when I wrote, ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’. I wasn’t kidding. I’m that guy and I will always be that guy.”