San Francisco’s Pride Drops Dee Snider for Supporting Paul Stanley’s Controversial Tweet

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 12:02 PM

According to stereogum.com this past weekend KISS band member Paul Stanley released a statement Twitter detailing his thoughts about parents who support their children’s gender identities.

Shortly after the rockstar shared his thoughts, Twisted Sisters’s frontman Dee Snider retweeted a message in support of Stanley’s statement.

You know what? There was a time where I “felt pretty” too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

“You know what? There was a time where I “felt pretty” too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive.”

Because of Snider supporting Stanley’s tweet, the organizers for Pride have dropped Snider from their event and in the press release organizers fully addressed why they removed Snider from the upcoming festivities.

“San Francisco Pride was on the cusp of announcing Twisted Sister’s “We’re not gonna take it” as the unofficial rallying cry of this year’s SF Pride Parade & Celebration, with the band’s frontman Dee Snider performing the song on our center stage. Dee has always been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. However, when we were notified about the tweet in which Dee expressed support for Kiss’s Paul Stanley’s transphobic statement, we were heartbroken and angry. The message perpetuated by that tweet casts doubt on young trans people’s ability to self-identify their gender.”

The statement adds: “Transgender people, particularly transgender women and children of color, are disproportionately affected by hate and violence. And with transphobia proliferating and becoming more and more enshrined in law throughout the country — we have to stand up for the most impacted among us. We have mutually agreed to part ways, but appreciate Dee seeing this as a teachable moment and a reminder that even allies need to be educated to ensure that they are not casually promoting transphobia.”

To help further spread the news about removing Snider from their event, San Francisco Pride also went on Twitter to show support for children who want to change their identities.

San Francisco Pride Distances Itself from Dee Snider Read More: https://t.co/3mehR1DpR5 pic.twitter.com/oV7wl8pJbC — San Francisco Pride (@SFPride) May 3, 2023