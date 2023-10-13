Jimmy Buffett Shares Posthumous Cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mozambique”, Soon To Be Released Posthumous Album “Equal Strains On All Parts”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 13th, 2023 - 7:49 PM

Last month, Jimmy Buffett died of skin cancer at the age of 76. After his passing, his estate announced plans for a posthumous album Equal Strain On All Parts and shared three songs and today according to Stereogum, the Buffett estate shared a couple more tracks which is the cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mozambique” that will be soon released on this upcoming album.

Bob Dylan released this song “Mozambique” from his 1976 album Desire and this album came out after the nation of Mozambique won its independence from Portugal. Dylan’s song did not address the fight against colonialism; rather, it depicted Mozambique as a pleasant vacation spot. Emmylou Harris provided backup vocals on Dylan’s original rendition, and she also collaborated with Jimmy Buffett for a cover version. Buffet is known for his music centered around leisurely vacations, and he and Harris appear to be enjoying themselves as they sing with the accompaniment of acoustic guitars and steel drums. For more than fifty years, Jimmy Buffett has been entertaining crowds with tunes recounting the people and locations he’s encountered on his journey through life. His latest album, Equal Strain On All Parts represents a fresh chapter in his tale. The album’s name was inspired by Buffett’s grandfather’s description of a good nap and it boasts an array of renowned collaborators.

Jimmy Buffett Equal Strains On All Parts Tracklist:

University of Bourbon Street (featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band) Bubbles Up Audience of One My Gummie Just Kicked In Close Calls Equal Strain on All Parts Like My Dog Ti Punch Cafe (featuring Angelique Kidjo) Portugal or PEI Nobody Works on Friday Fish Porn Johnny’s Rhum Columbus Mozambique (featuring Emmylou Harris)