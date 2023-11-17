Bob Dylan On Jann Wenner’s Rock Hall Ousting: “We’re Trying To Get Him Back In”

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 17th, 2023 - 11:39 AM

In an interview reported by the New York Times, Wenner was reported to have discussed his opinions regarding women and Black artists. Additionally, he also had been promoting his book The Masters, which included a collection of interviews with famous rock artists that were only on white men. Wenner’s comments on female and Black artists caused him to be removed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board.

One of the white men Wenner interviewed was Bob Dylan. Last night, on the 16 of November, recently discussed his opinion on Jann Wenner’s removal from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board. According to Stereogum, Wenner, who had been a part of the audience during Dylan’s performance at the Beacon Theatre in New York, was mentioned in the latter’s discussion during his musical performance.

In his words, Dylan told attendees of his performance regarding Wenner’s removal from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board: “Jann Wenner, surely everybody’s heard of him. Anyway, he just got booted out of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and we don’t think that’s right. We’re trying to get him back in.”

