Elvis Costello Joins Billy Joel For Performances Of “Pump It Up” & “Allentown”

At Billy Joel’s latest show at Madison Square Garden, Elvis Costello joined the singer ce mid-set to assist on two tracks.

The pair played a collaborative rendition of Costello’s 1978 song ‘Pump It Up’ before teaming up on a live version of Joel’s 1982 classic ‘Allentown’. For the first cut, Costello provided vocals while Joel played piano. They then both sang a duet on the second. Check out fan footage of the performance below.

Joel is currently in the middle of his Madison Square Garden residency, which is set to end next month. Joel is surprised that the residency has lasted this long, saying he’s “flabbergasted” at having been there for so long. He does love the show and performing at Madison Square Garden, he says even after doing it for so long it is “hard to end, even at 150-lifetime shows.” Billy Joel has had many special appearances at his shows throughout the years including Olivia Rodrigo and Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this year, Joel went on a co-headlining stadium tour with the one and only Stevie Nicks.