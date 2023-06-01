Billy Joel Will Be Ending Madison Square Garden After 100+ Shows

Home News Anya Kennelly June 1st, 2023 - 7:46 PM

According to Pitchfork Billy Joel will be ending his residency at Madison Square Garden in July of 2024. The venue where he has 46 years of adventure, from playing his first show there in 1978 to starting his residency there in 2013 and now announcing the end of that residency in 2024.

The show has been going on for quite some time; the only break Billy Joel has taken from the show in his 10 years was for 18 months of lockdown during the pandemic. Joel is surprised that the residency has lasted this long, saying he’s “flabbergasted” at having been there for so long. He does love the show and performing at Madison Square Garden, he says even after doing it for so long that it is “hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows.” Billy Joel has had many showstopping moments in his brilliant concerts and has performed alongside new and old artists, from Olivia Rodrigo to Bruce Springsteen. Joel expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity and the fans loyal enough to make it happen.

Billy Joel and his concerts have become such a New York staple that the mayor even commented on the end of his residency, saying that the only thing more New York than Billy Joel are his concerts. The end of this residency is not the end of his musical career, much to fans’ delight this is not the announcement of his retirement. Fans still have much to look forward to as it does not look like retiring is something planned in his future.