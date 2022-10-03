mxdwn Music

Ex-Skid Row Frontman Sebastian Bach and Falling In Reverse Frontman Ronnie Radke Feud Over the Use of Pre-Recorded Tracks

October 3rd, 2022 - 2:11 PM

Artists Sebastian Bach and Ronnie Radke have been having a argument on Twitter about Radke’s band Falling in Reverse’s choice to cancel their performance on Sept 24  at WIIL Rock festival  in Grayslake, Illinois. The band’s cancellation of their performance gave Bach a reason to fight with Radke about the use of backing tracks. Before the feud started Radke went on Facebook to tell his fans how he and  Falling in Reverse will not be performing at WIIL Rock festival.

When Radke’s response went viral Bach went on Twitter to voice his strong feelings about how some band’s and artists’s use back track during live performances. On his Twitter Bach shared a video of a live performance of “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses.

It did not take long for Radke give Bach a bold and fiery response that is filled with the emotions of honesty and anger. In the Tweet Radke points the finger at Bach for being a horrible inspiration to generations of people.

The Twitter war between Bach and Radke is far from over and hopefully at some point both singers will become civil toward each other.

