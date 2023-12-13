Mick Mars Unveils Cinematic New Single & Video “Right Side Of Wrong”

Home News Roy Lott December 13th, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars has released “Right Side Of Wrong”, the second single from his upcoming solo album, The Other Side Of Mars. Check it out below.

“Right Side of Wrong follows the album’s lead single “Loyal to the Life.” The Other Side Of Mars will be released on February 23, 2024 via Mick’s own label 1313, LLC, in partnership with MRI. Featured guests on the LP include Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, Korn drummer Ray Luzie and Brion Gamboa, who handled lead vocals on the songs “Undone” and “Killing Breed.” Fans can preorder the album on the band’s website.

In a recent interview with Chris Akin Presents, Mars was asked if he intentionally tried to incorporate fresh elements into the sound of “The Other Side Of Mars” that he didn’t pursue during his four-decade career with Motley Crue. He responded: “You’re exactly right. You hit the nail on the head when you said it was way different from Motley, which is what I wanted to do. The part that was the scariest part about doing that stuff is because my guitar tone is associated with Motley’s sound. I was kind of concerned about that, so I just played around a little more. I mean, it turned out well for me.”

On New Year’s Eve, Motley Crue will be doing a special show at the new Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. Tickets are on sale now. The show is in celebration of the venue’s first anniversary.