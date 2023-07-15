Bahamas Shares 3 New Tracks From Upcoming Album “Bootcut”

Home News Simon Li July 15th, 2023 - 7:09 PM

Canadian music artist Afie Jurvanen, also known world wide as Bahamas, has just released three new tracks: “Somebody Just Like Me,” “Second Time Around” and “Working On My Guitar,” all form the upcoming album Bootcut.

“Somebody Just Like Me” gives the audiences a warm, easy-flowing vibe and a laid-back atmosphere, backing Jurvanen’s voice with soft drumming and harmonious chords, bringing audiences near a fireplace in the woods at dusk. Watch below for yourself.



“Second Time Around” turns out to be a beautiful ballad that provides a more emotional atmosphere for the audiences, backing up Jurvanen with soft beats and guitar notes as well as some chanting chords, instantly bringing that nostalgic feeling into audiences’ hearts. Listen to “Second Time Around” below.

“Working On My Guitar” have a more playful and light-hearted atmosphere to it, singing about how the artist is having fun on the guitar, featuring a playful and amazing solo sequence with the guitar, leading fans to joke that the artist has actually been working on his guitar for that beautiful solo sequence. Listen below for yourself to experience this classic country folk song.