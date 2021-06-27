Bahamas Announces Upcoming 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Home News Kaido Strange June 27th, 2021 - 11:01 AM

Canadian Juno-award winning folk musician Bahamas has announced an upcoming North American tour that will start at the end of September 2021 and complete by January 18, 2021 in Fredericton, New Brunswick (Canada).

The tour will be in support of his latest album Sad Hunk which was released late last year, and has already received a Juno nomination in Adult Alternative Album of the Year. The tour will kick off on September 28 in Richmond, Virginia.

Previously, Bahamas released an online series of live to tape videos that feature guest musicians.

Bahamas Autumn/Winter 2021/2022 tour dates

09/28/21 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway #

09/29/21 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit #

10/01/21 – Franklin, TN – First Bank Amphitheater #

10/02/21 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom *

10/05/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls *

10/06/21 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts *

10/07/21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues * +

10/08/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

10/09/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall *

10/10/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12/21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

10/13/21 – Raleigh, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

10/14/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Visulite Theatre *

10/15/21 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

10/16/21 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Music Hall *

10/17/21 – Orlando, FL – The Social *

10/18/21 – Birmingham, AL – The Saturn *

10/20/21 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall *

10/21/21 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

10/22/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

10/23/21 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre *

10/24/21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre *

11/17/21 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre ^

11/18/21 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre ^

11/21/21 – Kelowna, BC – Kelowna Community Theatre ^

11/23/21 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre ^

11/24/21 – Red Deer, AB – Red Deer Memorial Centre ^

11/25/21 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall ^

11/26/21 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre ^

11/27/21 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre ^

12/01/21 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall ~

12/04/21 – London, ON – London Music Hall ~

12/07/21 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre – Southam Hall ~

12/08/21 – Kingston, ON – Sydenham Street United Church ~

12/09/21 – Québec City, QC – L’Impérial Bell ~

12/10/21 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre ~

01/10/22 – St. John’s, NFLD – Arts & Culture Centre

01/13/22 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

01/14/22 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

01/16/22 16 – Moncton, NB – Capitol Theatre

01/17/22 17 – Saint John, NB – Imperial Theatre

01/18/22 18 – Fredericton, NB – Playhouse Theatre

#Supporting Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

*Sam Weber supporting

+Langhorne Slim Supporting

^Madison Cunningham supporting

~Ariel Posen supporting