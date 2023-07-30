Bahamas Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates And Shares Lively New Video For “Somebody Just Like Me”

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 30th, 2023 - 5:15 PM

Canadian artist Bahamas, also known as Afie Jurvanen, has just announced his Fall US Tour in preparation for the release of his upcoming new album Bootcut, set to release on September 15th. Bahamas’ tour will begin on September 21st in Nashville, Tennessee during the 2023 Americanafest.

In addition to announcing this new tour, Bahamas has also released a new video for his new single “Somebody Just Like Me.” Watch the new music video via the official YouTube video below.

“Somebody Just Like Me” is a laid-back track with a country sound with some light satire on the modern news cycle as it addresses “all the news that I read is free” and states that readers can “choose, my own reality.”

Jurvanen’s upcoming album Bootcut will feature Bahamas’ signature genre-mixing talent, bringing R&B, pop, folk, alternative, and soul together in a lighthearted and witty collection which showcase’s Jurvanen’s love for country music.

Tour dates are as follows:

9/21 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

9/22 – Redondo Beach – Beachlife Festival

9/23 – Austin, TX – Mohawk*

9/24 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater*++

9/26 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery*

9/27 – Tucson, NM – 191 Toole*

9/28 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up*

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theatre*

9/30 – San Francisco, CA – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/2 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall*

10/3 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

10/4 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall*

10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room*

10/6 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

10/7 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre*++

10/8 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater*++

10/10 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads*

10/11 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s*

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

10/13 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre*

10/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex*++

10/15 – Chicago, IL – Park West*++

10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre*

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

10/19 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes*

10/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl*

10/21 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis*++

10/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*++

10/29 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall^