Rome Ramirez Announces Departure From Sublime With Rome Following 2024 Tour Completion

December 18th, 2023 - 12:18 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to consequence.net, rock band Sublime With Rome have announced they will be breaking up at the end of 2024. The news follows just after the surviving Sublime members performed a show with late singer Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob on vocals and guitar. In a press release, singer Rome Ramirez announced his departure from Sublime With Rome, which will effectively end the band.

“After almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024. The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together! Over the last 2 years I’ve been spending countless hours pouring my soul into my solo music, and the excitement to share these songs with you is building up! I’ve got some really big news that I can’t drop yet. Just wait! Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic. Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I’ll forever cherish. This is only the beginning.”

Sublime With Rome originally featured Ramirez and classic Sublime members Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums.) The band formed in 2009 where they performed Sublime songs in concert and released their debut album Yours Truly in 2011. Gaugh left the band early on but Ramirez and Wilson have remained members ever since. The band has recently recruited Joe Tomino as their new drummer, following stints by Josh Freese and Carlos Verdugo.

The decision to end Sublime With Rome appears to clear the path for Wilson and Gaugh to play more shows with Jakob Nowell. The three performed eight classic Sublime songs at a Los Angeles benefit for Bad Brains singer H.R. on December 11.