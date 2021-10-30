European Neo-Folk Singer Rome Claims Cease and Desist By Sublime with Rome Got Music Removed From Streaming Services

Home News Skyler Graham October 30th, 2021 - 10:23 AM

When Sublime hit the radio in the late ‘90s, their laid-back ska sound became an instant hit, with “What I Got” peaking at #1 on the Billboard charts and “Santeria” and “Wrong Way” both peaking at #3. In May of 1996, however, lead singer Bradley Nowell tragically died of a heroin overdose. In 2009, the band found a new singer, Rome Ramirez, and formed Sublime with Rome, a group that doesn’t attempt to replace the music made with Nowell, but rather to keep ska-punk alive.

But the Luxembourg neofolk and martial industrial band also called Rome had already formed four years earlier.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the attorney representing Sublime with Rome ordered Rome to cease using the name. The band is led by Jerome Reuter, who alleges that this order has led to the removal of their music from several streaming services. Reuter claims that he has been able to reinstate his music on digital platforms across Europe, but not in the U.S.

“For clarification; I had never attempted to trademark “Rome”, as I believe in the sanctity of the idea that is ROME, without needing the approval of any domestic or foreign office,” Reuter said in a statement. “Trademarking such a name or word is something both impossible and ridiculous… Whatever the little battles and skirmishes of this disgusting modern world, I never wanted any part in them, but I was dragged into this dreadful legal battle by Mr Ramirez nonetheless and I have to defend myself against this attack whether I wish to or not.”

