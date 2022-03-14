Incubus Announce Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Sublime With Rome & The Aquadolls

Home News Lauren Floyd March 14th, 2022 - 6:45 PM

Alternative rock group Incubus share dates for their upcoming headlining summer tour with The Aquadolls and Sublime With Rome. The multiplatinum band will begin in West Palm Beach Florida and end on the opposite coast in Oregon, according to The PRP. Just this past year Incubus had multiple cancellations due to COVID-19 including shows in Ohio and Indiana and their performance at the Rebel Rock Festival, so the this tour could be well worth the wait.

Incubus Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

7/24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater7/26 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7/27 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

7/29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/30 – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

7/31 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/2 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/3 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/5 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

8/6 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/7 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

8/9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/12 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

8/13 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

8/17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/19 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/20 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/24 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/27 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre

8/28 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/1 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister