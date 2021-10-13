New Reggae Festival Cali Vibes Announces 2022 Lineup Including The Marley Brothers, Sean Paul, Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads And More

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 13th, 2021 - 3:36 PM

Goldenvoice has announced a new reggae festival called Cali Vibes that is set to take place the weekend of February 4 through 6 in 2022. Notable artists include Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, Wu-Tang Clan, and a special “commemoration performance for the 77th birthday of their father, the festival will showcase a super-rare performance from The Marley Brothers featuring the five brothers Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani Marley in a special set celebrating the catalog of Bob Marley,” according to the press release.

The festival, which will take place at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, California will have general admission options as well as VIP tickets that can be bought by those 21+. The VIP ticket package features “upfront stage viewing, accessible only to Beach Club ticket holders and artist guests, a fully-stocked munchies bar, beer and cocktail tastings, private, air-conditioned restrooms, parking adjacent to the festival entrance and a complimentary SwagBag upon entry to kick off your weekend of music and vibes.”

Dirty Heads recently released music with DENM, one of the newest artists in the reggae scene in California. Matt Matasci from mxdwn said that it “opens with a driving alt-rock sound with sugary-sweet vocals over the top, not unlike how Sublime’s Bradley Nowell would pair aggressive punk with his own uniquely soulful delivery. After a couple bars of rock, the song takes a sudden turn into a reggae style, with the vocal delivery taking on more of a hip hop influence.” Although DENM isn’t set to perform at the festival, he has an impact in the rap influences making their way onto the reggae scene and a possible new direction for the music. Buy tickets for the Cali Vibes festival here.