Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Commenting On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “It’s Not Some Elite Club That Defines You”

According to blabbermouth.net, Motley Crue’s bassist Nikki Sixx has said that “people get too worked up” about which artists get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Despite the fact that artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, hard rock and metal bands like Motley Crue and Iron Maiden have not yet to be recognized by the institution.

On December 17 Sixx went on social media with the following statement: “I think people get too worked up about the RRHF. If you get in that’s cool and if not, it’s not a big deal. It’s not some elite club that defines you. It’s an award. None of us hopefully make music just for awards. I do like the idea of jamming with other musicians at the ceremony.”

The guitarist’s thoughts follows back in 2019 when Motley Crue was told by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame that they would never be inducted into the institution because of how Sixx and his bandmates “acted.” Motley Crue’s drummer Tommy Lee has pointed out that he did not believe the band’s exclusion had anything to do with Motley Crue’s notorious 1980s partying lifestyle.

Motley’s always been that kind of band that just, (a) won’t go away, and (b) with some of those kind of people, we’ve always butted heads with that kind of stuff. People sometimes don’t think that we’re the fucking real deal, I guess. I don’t know what their deal is. Who knows, bro? Who knows?” said Lee.