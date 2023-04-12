Motley Crue Manager Calls Out Mick Mars’ Representatives for ‘Elder Abuse’

Home News Dita Dimone April 12th, 2023 - 10:57 PM

The conflict between Mötley Crüe and their former guitarist Mick Mars has gotten quite hot, with the band’s management accusing Mars’ reps of “elder abuse.”

As was previously reported by Consequence.net, Mars filed a lawsuit against Mötley Crüe, claiming that his profits from the band had significantly decreased. Mars was fired as well, despite his desire to stay in the group after returning from tour. He also criticized Nikki Sixx, the bassist, for using pre-recorded music during live performances.

Through their attorney, Mötley Crüe said, “Retiring from touring is retiring from the band.” Other claims made in the statement included that Mars’ playing had dramatically declined and that he was being pressured into suing his longstanding band by his lawyer. Mars frowned and said, “I carried those bastards for years.”

In a recent interview, Kovac explained to Variety: “[Mars has] attacked the band, and he’s done it in a slanderous way, with false accusations and misrepresenting the facts to the fans. Mick is not the victim. The victims are Mötley Crüe and the band.

“What’s upsetting to me is not Mick, but his representatives, who have guided Mick to say and do harmful things to the brand he cares about so much, Mötley Crüe. He has a degenerative disease and people take advantage of him. It’s called elder abuse, he concludes.”

The shattering of the 40-year friendship is a real loss for all involved.

But the show must go on. While the legal dispute continues, Mötley Crüe — with new guitarist John 5 — will continue the co-headlining world tour with Def Leppard next month with a UK/European leg followed by another US leg this summer.