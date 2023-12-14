John Legend Shares Striking New Single “Don’t Need To Sleep”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 14th, 2023 - 4:34 PM

12 time Grammy Award winner John Legend has shared a new single titled “Don’t Need To Sleep” and it is from the We Dare To Dream Soundtrack. The tune is Executive produced by EGOT® superstar Legend and Academy® Award winner Angelina Jolie. The acclaimed 2023 Tribeca Festival selection and refugee sports documentary We Dare To Dream is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. Legend notably co wrote “Don’t Need To Sleep” with Justin Tranter and Oak Felder, who also produced the song.

On the track, soft strings unspool underneath striking and soulful verses punctuated by piano. The lovely instrumentation culminates on the climactic chorus as Legend beautifully reminds us all that we “Don’t need to sleep to dream.” “Don’t Need To Sleep” is a meaningful composition that blends in with the inspiring them of We Dare To Dream.

We Dare To Dream is the story of refugee athletes from Iran, Syria, South Sudan and Cameroon who swim, run and fight their way to opportunity and safety in host nations across the world. Spanning a breadth of backgrounds, personal stories and Olympic sports, the film reveals their lives and hopes as they train to compete on the world stage, showing the fire and the drive of young people forced to leave their families, homes and countries of birth to build new lives out of nothing.

Culminating in their competition at the summer Olympics, their compatriots back home and their new communities in refugee camps watch as these determined young athletes fight for their place in the world. This is their story of heart in the face of adversity, and most of all, hope for a better life.