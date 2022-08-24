John Legend Shares Vibrant New Music Video For “All She Wanna Do” Featuring Saweetie

Home News Roy Lott August 24th, 2022 - 7:47 PM

John Legend has shared his visually appealing music video debuted the video for “All She Wanna Do” featuring Grammy Award-nominated rapper Saweetie, from his highly anticipated eighth studio album, Legend, out September 9 via Republic Records. The video sees a group of dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie surprise them on set to reveal the audition is actually the official music video shoot for the song. Check it out below.

Legend includes 23 additional songs that are split into two acts. Other featured artists include Rick Ross, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Jazmine Sullivan, Amber Mark, Jada Kingdom and Grammy-Nominated rapper Rapsody. The album also includes the previously released singles “Honey,” featuring Muni Long and “Dope,” featuring JID. It follows his 2020 album, Bigger Love.

Legend recently kicked off the second leg of his critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Love in Las Vegas.” The first set of shows wrapped on October 20, with the second set running from October 14 through October 29. Tickets for the residency are on sale now.