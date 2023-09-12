Jenny Lewis Announces ‘Joy’all Ball’ Winter 2023 West Coast Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2023 - 3:54 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

As the tail end of 2023 swiftly approaches, artist Jenny Lewis shows no signs of slowing down. As if the release of her fifth solo album Joy’All, scoring her first number one on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart with “Psychos” and supporting Beck’s and Phoenix’s co headline Summer Odyssey Tour was not enough, Lewis is kicking things up a notch with the announcement of the Joy’All Ball Tour, which has a leg of west coast dates heading into the holiday season.

The upcoming headlining dates will kick off in late November and feature stops along the west coast including: Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Healdsburg, Eugene, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Ana and Los Angeles.

General on sale for the Joy’All Ball Tour begins on September 15 at 10 a.m. PT, with special guests to be announced. For more information visit: https://www.jennylewis.com/.

Joy’All Ball Tour Dates

1/27 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

11/28 – San Luis Obispo – Fremont Theater

11/29 – Healdsburg, CA – Little Saint

12/1 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

12/2 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

12/3 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

12/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

12/6 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

12/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium