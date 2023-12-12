Czarface Unveils Animated New Video For “Czarchimedes’ Death Ray”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Hip hop supergroup Czarface recently released their album Czaertifical Intelligence through Silver Age/Virgin Music and now the group has released a video for their recent single “Czarchimedes’ Death Ray,” which is directed by Hoku & Adam. Musically, “Czarchimedes’ Death Ray” is fantastic by how catchy beats create a solid hip hop vibe while Czarface harmonically raps out the lyrics.

In the press release group member Esoteric explains the visuals in the music video: “We needed a visual that captured Czarface’s brand of justice and a kid’s boundless imagination but also one that also kept a comic like pace to match the track.”

Along with the album release, Czarface released innovative lyric videos for each of the album tracks through their YouTube page, including their exploration of the Marvel Universe from the track “Marvel at That (Road Trip)” featuring vocals from Esoteric and his kids. The album has also been shared by Marvel stars including Tom Hardy, whose Venom movies feature Czarface songs.

In addition to the album, the group continue to keep busy: Inspectah Deck just wrapped up an extensive tour with Wu-Tang Clan, Esoteric recently performed during the Celtics halftime on their opening night of the season at TD Garden and Eso also recently sat down with Danny Brown for his The Danny Brown Show podcast.