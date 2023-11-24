Czarface Share Fresh New Track “Czarchimedes’ Death Ray”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 24th, 2023 - 5:50 PM

Hip-hop supergroup Czarface have returned with the release of their latest single, “Czarchimedes’ Death Ray” from their upcoming album Czartificial Intelligence which is arriving on December 1 via Virgin Music.

Czartificial Intelligence features collaborations with artists like Logic, Kool Keith, Nems, Frankie Pulitzer and more. Their sound entails introspective story-telling. Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck, Esoteric and 7L generate a lively synergy that’s as charming and enchanting as imagining immersing into a graphic, magical superhero novel. The special guests contribute to the powerful sound by offering additional sonic influences.

“The new album comes equipped with chaos, order and everything in between,” notes Esoteric. “It’s like a swirling vortex of cosmic carnage, but we bring it down to earth in places. We are, after all, in a new era. I hope what we made resonates with the people.”

The trio will also release an already almost sold out Record Store Day “Stole The Ball” version of the album today, November 24th. The exclusive limited edition vinyl-only RSD Black Friday version of the album features two bonus tracks and special cover with artwork illustrated by their longtime collaborator Lamour Supreme.

CZARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE’ TRACK LIST

01 – ‘Czarchimedes’ Death Ray

02 – Blast Off

03 – All That For A Drop of Blood

04 – You Know My Style (featuring Nems)

05 – Mama’s Basement

06 – Frenzy in a Far Off World (featuring Frankie Pulitzer)

07 – Czarsenic

08 – Gatecrasher (featuring Logic)

09 – Sirens

10 – Helicopter (featuring Godfather Don & Kool Keith)

11 – One Eleven Chelsea **RSD Bonus Track

12 – Marvel at That (Road Trip)

13 – Live From Czarnegie Hall (featuring Kool Keith) **RSD Bonus Track