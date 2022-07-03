Czarface To Release Czarmageddon LP On Vinyl, Trading Cards & Action Figures

Home News Lucy Yang July 3rd, 2022 - 5:41 PM

Coming in hot for the summer, Czarface is set to release more comic inspired action figures made by collectible company Super7! With that being said, grab onto your wallets because new Cosmic Czarface alongside with the villainous Impostarr action figures are now available in store!

“Cosmic Czarface is translucent blue with glitter and a clear blue cape, 3.75 inches tall, and ready to hit the streets. Per Super7, “On Earth 808, Czarface is a champion to the righteous, a menace to the corrupt, and a villain’s worst nightmare. Although Czarface has almost always chosen logic, reason, and language over sheer brutality, he is no stranger to solving problems with snaps of violence. In crime-fighting and street justice, Czarface is considered a savant in both conflict de-escalation and lethal warfare techniques.” (Brooklyn Vegan)

Written by Czarface’s own illustrator Ariel Olivetti the collaboration behind this project brings talents together to say the least. This project of the Wu Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck meshes brilliantly with underground Hip Hop duo 7L & Esoteric.

“Earlier this year, Czarface released new album Czarmageddon, including features from Kool Keith, Lion Eye, and “Frankie Pulitzer” aka Venom actor Tom Hardy (Czarface also had 2 songs in the new VENOM: Let There Be Carnage movie). Limited vinyl was originally released for Record Store Day in April, but we have copies in stock now, AND they come with a pack of Czarface trading cards!” (Brooklyn Vegan)

This action packed figurine is now fully restocked and available for purchases!

