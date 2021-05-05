Esoteric Says MF DOOM is Releasing a New Album This Week Called Super What? Recorded Before the Pandemic with Czarface

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 5th, 2021 - 12:12 PM

Czarface’s Esoteric announced that the hip hop trio had recorded an album with MF DOOM in early 2020 that they’ll now be releasing on May 28. It’s called Super What? because of the line of thinking, “Superhero? Super Villain? Super WHAT?”

Esoteric is one of Czarface’s two rappers, alongside Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan fame. Producer 7L rounds out the trio. Super What? will be the group’s second collaboration with MF DOOM, following 2018’s Czarface Meets Metal Face. It’s available for physical pre-order here.

The announcement was captioned with a statement on how the album came to be while thanking MF DOOM and his family. Esoteric wrote, “When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it. What you’ll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it’s our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday. I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM…he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.”

MF DOOM passed away in late 2020 at just 49 years old. The hip hop community and music fans at large will always remember him as the incredibly influential rapper he was in life. From his seminal 1999 debut Operation: Doomsday to 2004’s MM.. FOOD to 2009’s Born This Way, he continued to develop a creative lyrical style and abstract flow that would inspire many other rappers following him. He was always a proponent of collaboration as well, having gotten his start in the rap group KMD. His Madvillainy project with legendary producer Madlib exemplifies the power of collaboration. He also worked on projects with producers and rappers including Danger Mouse, Jneiro Jarel, Ghostface Killah, Bishop Nehru and Westside Gunn. Flying Lotus has also stated that he had been working on an EP with MF DOOM before his death.

While 7L & Esoteric had been making music together since 1992, they became Czarface when Inspectah Deck joined them in 2012. They’ve released six albums so far, not including the instrumental albums they’ve shared. They got off to a strong start with Czarface (2013) and Every Hero Needs a Villain (2015), followed by A Fistful of Peril (2016), the previously-mentioned Czarface Meets Metal Face (2018), their Ghostface Killah collaboration Czarface Meets Ghostface (2019) and The Odd Czar Against Us (2019).

Super What? Tracklist:

1.The King And Eye (feat. DMC of Run DMC)

2. Czarwyn’s Theory Of People Getting Loose (feat. Kendra Morris)

3. Mando Calrissian

4. DOOM Unto Others

5. Jason & The Czargonauts (feat. Del The Funky Homosapien)

6. Break In The Action

7. A Name To The Face

8. This Is Canon Now

9. So Strange (feat. Godforbid)

10. Young World