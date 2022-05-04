Beach House Tease Film Score In New Trailer For Netflix’s Along For The Ride

Home News Roy Lott May 4th, 2022 - 6:21 PM

Beach House has unveiled a small snippet of their work on the score for the upcoming Netflix film Along For The Ride. In the small clip, the music showcases Beach Houses’ signature dream-pop, lucid dream sound. Check it out below.

Film director Sofia Alvarez spoke about the collaboration. “Beach House’s dream-pop sound is so lucid and nostalgic with an emotional current that buzzes through your body while you listen to it.” She continues “all things, I was hoping, the movie would evoke as well. It felt like such a perfect fit to me that I would have been devastated if they had not wanted to work on it. Thankfully, they watched an early cut of the film and loved it, allowing me to breathe a huge sigh of relief.”

Beach House announced the news last month and will mark their first to score a film. They previously contributed to the soundtrack for the Las Vegas art installation called Omega Mart.

Along For The Ride follows two insomniac teens who roam on adventures at night through their summer before college. It has an all-star cast including Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney and Kate Bosworth. The film is set to release this Friday, May 6.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat