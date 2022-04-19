FORMAT Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup Including The Flaming Lips, Beach House, Khruangbin And More

Home News April Rose April 19th, 2022 - 10:19 PM

FORMAT Festival, a brand new music, art and technology festival taking place at Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Arkansas on September 23, 2022 through September 25, 2022 have released their inaugural Lineup. FORMAT Festival’s twitter account describes this event as “a curated list of international artists and creative pioneers designing site-specific installations, interactive sculptures, cross-disciplinary performances, and more.”

Musical headliners include The Flaming Lips, who released their album The Soft Bullet Companion in August of 2021, Beach House, who will be responsible for scoring Netflix’s latest young-adult love story, Along For The Ride, and Khruangbin, a global music trio hailing from Texas.

This three-day camping festival will feature performances from over 80 artists. Other notable guests include American Jazz legend pianist Herbie Hancock, English DJ Fatboy Slim and Robert Glasper, who recently performed at the 2022 Academy Awards along side Travis Barker. The full line up can be viewed below.

According to Consequence Sound, “FORMAT also promises installations and art experiences, including Nick Cave’s Soundsuits, a collaboration between composer JLin and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Doug Aitken’s mirrored hot air balloon New Horizon, among other activations.”

Three-day GA tickets are priced at $275 and three-day VIP options start at $900. Camping packages to “Immerse yourself in the complete festival life with overnight accommodations in Camp FORMAT” begin at $1000. General on-sale starts Friday 4/22 and can be purchased on format-festival.com.

photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva