Romy of The xx Releases Debut Solo Track “Lifetime”

Home News Aaron Grech September 29th, 2020 - 3:33 PM

The xx

Romy Madley Croft of The xx teased some solo material with the debut of “Weightless” earlier this year on Instagram Live and has now followed up that release with a new track “Lifetime.” This latest track was simply released under her first name Romy and is accompanied by a lyric video directed by Patrick Saville and animated by Connor Campbell.

“Lifetime” is an eclectic club track, with a bassy instrumental and nostalgic synths that are greeted with house hi hats and steady dance progressions throughout. Romy’s vocals fit in well with this dance-oriented song, serving as a departure from her more somber work with The xx. The lyric video hosts trippy visuals, with various shades of blue and purple spread across distorted backgrounds.

Like her bandmate Jamie XX, Croft also held a career as a DJ spinning records at a gay club in the Soho neighborhood at the age of 17. The performer made several appearances DJing at LGBT oriented events this year, laying down tracks at Manchester’s Homobloc, Turin’s Club to Club and a closing set at this year’s Pride Inside for Amnesty.

The xx announced at the beginning of this year that they were working on a new studio album, which was set to follow up from their 2017 release I See You. “Looking forward to 2020!” the trio posted on social media. “We’ve all been working on new music, can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year!” Jamie XX on the other hand debuted a new song “idontknow.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer