Romy Announces Special Guests For Winter 2023 Tour Dates

James Reed November 6th, 2023 - 3:49 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Romy returns to announce the details of her sold-out, headlining world tour, where she’ll perform music from her debut solo album Mid Air. For “Club Mid Air” the UK singer, songwriter, and producer has created a series of inclusive events across the UK, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia throughout November, December and January. Just like the album, the shows will be places for celebration, salvation and sanctuary on the dancefloor, with Romy joined by a personally curated selection of DJs at each city on the tour.

Mid Air is an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality. It is a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection. It’s a coming-out album in a way, although she came out in her personal life a long time ago, but it’s also a coming-through album – through grief and heartache, towards euphoria. Mid Air is set to unify dance floors, distilling Romy’s love of club classics and classic song writing and finding the sweet spot – like much of Romy’s favorite music – between euphoria, escapism, sadness and melancholy.

Club Mid Air Winter 2023 Tour Dates

09 November Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, France w/ DesirE, Lil C, Kiddy Smile *SOLD OUT

10 November Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ Angel D’lite, Bella *SOLD OUT

11 November Botanique, Brussels, Belgium w/ Rost Goed, Bella, I. Jordan *SOLD OUT

16 November Kagelbanan, Stockholm, Sweden w/Joanna Party (Llips), Bella Sarris *SOLD OUT

17 November Schwuz, Berlin, Germany w/ Hanaby, Planningtorock *SOLD OUT

18 November Electric Brixton, London, UK w/ Michelle Manetti (Femmme Fraiche), Tom Rasmussen, I. Jordan *SOLD OUT

30 November El Rey, Los Angeles CA, USA w/ Saturn Risin9, Kim Ann Foxman *SOLD OUT

01 December El Rey, Los Angeles CA, USA w/ Ah Mer Ah Su, QRion *SOLD OUT

02 December Bimbos, San Francisco CA, USA w/ Ah Mer Ah Su, DOSS *SOLD OUT

04 December Thalia Hall, Chicago IL, USA w/ Miss Twink USA b2b Ariel, HAAi

05 December Danforth Music Hall, Toronto ON, Canada w/ Karim Olen Ash (Pep Rally), Teeno (Young Teesh

B2B Nino Brown)

07 December Webster Hall, New York NY, USA w/ DOSS, Ty Sunderland *SOLD OUT

03 January Liberty Hall, Sydney, AU

04 January Max Watts, Melbourne, AU *SOLD OUT

09 January Rolling Hall, Seoul, KR

11 January Yebisu Garden Hall, Tokyo, JP

