Home News Cait Stoddard December 7th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

According to billboard.com, former Recording Academy CEO Mike Greene has allegedly been sued for alleged sexual battery and alleged assault of an alleged former executive of the alleged Los Angeles chapter. Terri McIntyre, who served as the Academy’s Los Angeles chapter executive director from 1994 to 1996, has allegedly filed a civil lawsuit against Greene and the Recording Academy in Los Angeles on December 6. The alleged lawsuit allegedly states that McIntyre alleges multiple alleged sexual assault, alleged harassment and the alleged organization’s of alleged negligence and alleged failure to allegedly prevent further alleged harassment based on her sex and gender.

Greene served as the Recording Academy CEO until 2002 when he allegedly stepped down allegedly due to other allegations of alleged sexual misconduct and alleged harassment. An alleged internal investigation by the Academy allegedly cleared Greene of any alleged wrongdoing. In the alleged lawsuit, McIntyre allegedly says that shortly after allegedly starting her “dream job” as the Academy’s Los Angeles chapter executive director in 1994, Greene began to allegedly sexually harass her, which allegedly included Greene allegedly telling McIntyre “he expected plaintiff to perform sex acts for defendant Greene in order to remain employed and progress at defendant Academy.”

McIntyre also alleges Greene allegedly and repeatedly told her when she allegedly started her job that she allegedly needed to perform alleged sexual acts to “get ahead” and threatened her alleged future in the music business if McIntyre did not comply. The former executive allegedly said that in May 1994 Greene allegedly drugged and allegedly assaulted her for the first time during an alleged afterparty in an alleged hotel room at the end of the Academy’s annual trustees meeting in Hawaii.

McIntyre alleged says she allegedly did not report the alleged incident because Greene allegedly “held the power to effectively block her from any further positions in the music industry.” But she has allegedly claimed that Greene allegedly continued to allegedly subject her to alleged harassment and unwanted alleged touching, including allegedly groping her alleged buttocks and alleged breasts.

The former Academy employee allegedly filed her lawsuit under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act (AB 2777,) which allows victims of sexual assault on or after January 1, 2009, to file civil claims until December 31, 2026. The legislation has also allowed a one-year period for claims of sexual assault involving cover ups to be filed from January 1 to December 31.