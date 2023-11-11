Killer Mike Shares New Video for “Down By Law”, Earns 3 Grammy Nominations

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 11th, 2023 - 11:59 AM

Rapper and actor Killer Mike has released a new video for his single “Down By Law” featuring CeeLo Green just as he was nominated for three Grammys.

Killer Mike is known for his debut on Outkast’s “Stankonia.” Later, he won a Grammy for his part in the song ”The Whole World, ” which Mike and Outkast collaborated on.

According to a press release, Killer Mike has been nominated “for his acclaimed 2023 album MICHAEL (executive produced by No ID), including Best Rap Album and nods for “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS (ft. Future, Andre 3000, and Eryn Allen Kane)” in both the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.”

Mike’s new single video follows the rest of Killer Mike’s music videos. The video showcases certain parts of black culture. The song is impressive with its production and CeeLo Green and Killer Mike vocals. Their voices tell vivid stories of Green and Mike. Read more about Killer Mike here.

