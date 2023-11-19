Matty Healy on The 1975’s Grammy Snub

Home News Jordan Rizo November 19th, 2023 - 1:51 PM

Lead vocalist, Matt Healy from indie-pop band The 1975 has shamelessly and publicly expressed his opinion on the Grammys nominations, or lack thereof. The Fader shares Healy’s thoughts and emotions when it comes to the Grammy choosing to not nominate The 1975’s album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

In his perspective, Healy feels that the album did not get the recognition it deserves from the music industry, and that it is outrageous to dismiss it. With no hesitation, Healy strongly presents his stand on the situation and reaffirms that it is appalling to not have gotten nominated, and even admits that he is comfortable voicing that even when others might not. The Fader adds how Healy suggested that some people might not speak out about this because it may seem distasteful, although he admits he is far beyond that. Clearly showing his disappointment and frustration, Healy continues to curse at the situation and emphasizes how he has no doubt that the Grammy ignored the album’s success.

While sharing his opinion and views on the situation, Healy also adds some humor into it to release some tension. For instance, he explains how he does not feel this way out of pure ego or to be “self-celebratory”. Rather he relates to other artists such as Kanye West who possesses an extreme level of “self-belief” despite the evident controversy and flaws surrounding him. Clearly, Healy is adding some humor by referring to West as his “awkward hero” and admitting the paradox in his personality. Nevertheless, his point remains the same as he is confident that his album should have gotten a nomination from the Grammys and the music recognition it deserves from the industry.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna