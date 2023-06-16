Grammys Recently Add Four New Nominee Categories

Home News Parker Beatty June 16th, 2023 - 5:12 PM

As reported by Stereogum.com, The Recording Academy is once again making changes to the Big Four Grammys categories, these being Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. It was only last year that the number of nominees in these specific categories was increased from eight to ten, yet with these changes that the number will be back to eight for the coming 2024 Grammys ceremony.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, said in a recent interview there was much debate among board members after last year’s change. “Does the vote get split? Is 10 too many? Does it minimize the nomination?” Mason said. “All these conversations were happening in trying to find what is the best number.”

In addition to lowering nominee numbers, one can also expect less names attached to album awards. Traditionally, the Academy required a nominee to perform on at least 33% of an album’s songs, however in 2022 this minimum was completely removed. Now, a minimum has been reimposed, with 20% of an album’s songs being the new requirement for contributors.

It was only a few days ago on June 13 that The Academy announced three new categories to the Grammy Awards, those being Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Performance. The categories Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical were also adjusted so all Grammy voters were eligible to make their picks. These changes come after The Recording Academy’s controversies back in 2021, which resulted in a change to “For Your Consideration” ads, new guidelines for the Voter Code of Conduct, and the hiring of a chief diversity and inclusion officer.