Geddy Lee Shares Two Previously Unreleased Demo Tracks “Gone” & “I Am… You Are”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2023 - 4:20 PM

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson

According to stereogum.com, back in 2000 Rush’s frontman Geddy Lee released his debut solo album My Favorite Headache and during the writing sessions for the LP, the singer recorded demos for the two songs called “Gone” and “I Am…You Are.” When having both tunes mixed and mastered by David Bottrill, Lee releasing them today on The Lost Demos. The tracks were recently previewed in the theaters the artist visited on his book tour for the new memoir My Effin’ Life.

“I Am…You Are” is a sunny composition by how the instrumentation brings a lovely mix of soft rock, jazz, and blues music. Lee’s vocal performance is well done by how he passionately wails out the lyrics with strong and relatable emotions. As for “Gone,” it blends in well with the bluesy and jazzy atmosphere while Lee harmonically sings out the lyrics.

In the following statement Lee shares his thoughts about both tunes being released into the world: “I’m excited to see these 2 ‘lost demos’ released. I loved the songs when they were written and in some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later.”

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson