Geddy Lee Hosts New Docu-series About Bassists From Beloved Rock Bands

Geddy Lee of Rush

Canadian musician Geddy Lee is the host of a new music documentary series. The new series titled “Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? “will be about the bassists from beloved rock bands.

Geddy Lee is known for his part in the legendary rock band Rush. He has played in multiple positions in the band. He was not only a lead vocalist but also a bassist and keyboardist.

The new music documentary series will be interviewing bass musicians from bands like Krist Novoselic of Nirvana and Robert Trujillo of Metallica. This new series will be premiering on Paramount Plus on December 5th.

According to NHE, "I'm trying to show the world that a bass player can do many things," Lee says in the trailer. "Join me as I travel to the homes of four bass legends and dive deep into their lives and inspirations, plus some fun making music … as I try to answer one really important question: Are bass players human, too?"

Hopefully, Lee can answer that burning question.